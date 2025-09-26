Notes from the End of the World

Notes from the End of the World

Gordon
17h

So why do we submit? Simply put, because any individual who refuses, or withdraws his consent, will fairly quickly find enforcers from said government on his doorstep, ready to mete out severe consequences for not submitting. In most cases, more severe than the actual offense (as they define it) merits, so as to make that individual an example to all who might be considering a similar action that the consequences of doing so are dire.

Supreme Court Justice Holmes, a century ago, said, "Taxes are the price we pay for a civilized society," to which an impertinent wag later responded, "No, taxes are the price we pay to stay out of jail."

And those who try to lead others to arouse mass movements that refuse to submit very quickly find themselves facing the full - and heavily armed - force of the government who demands their submission. Remember, the definition of a government, whatever its type, is that organization which has a monopoly on the legal use of force within its borders. That is, the law grants them the authority to beat you up and throw you in jail, but if you resist, the legal consequences are even greater. Thus the old saying: If you come at the king, you had best not miss.

Bob of the bald
14h

Your thoughts really hit home. Lately my thoughts turn to " what if all young men refused to serve when Caesar takes us to ww3?" Vietnam resulted in men going to Canada to escape the draft. I condemned them at the time but now I see how totally ignorant I was. Thinkers of the past and today have made me understand truth and to always seek the same. You are a part of that troop of understanding and I thank you. God's blessings to you and your family and to all who seek truth.

