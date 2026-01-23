(Ashes to ashes, dust to dust, WEF… RIP. Picture: Substack AI)

“We have a better future ahead, but that better future exists only if we return to the roots of the West, which means returning to the ideas of liberty.”



~ Javier Milei, World Economic Forum, Davos, 2026

Joel Bowman with today’s Note From the End of the World: Buenos Aires, Argentina...



Double, double toil and trouble;

Fire burn and caldron bubble.

Cool it with a baboon’s blood,

Then the charm is firm and good. ~ From Macbeth, by some dead white guy

Yes, dear reader, it’s that time of year again... when the tsk-tsking world-improver class hops aboard its fleet of carbon-belching private jets and convenes in an exclusive Alpine hideaway in Davos, Switzerland, to direct world affairs from on high.

There, in the rarefied air of smugness and hubris, the planet’s moral exemplars gather to look down their long noses at the flailing peasants of the flatlands, mired as we are in the filth and disgrace of our own wretched ignorance.

High on the mountain top, protected by a platoon of jackbooted Praetorian guards, do they plan and plot our future, deciding everything from what we will own (nothing) to how we’ll feel about it (grateful), from where we will live (in special “zones”) to how we will travel (barely at all and only with their permission), to how we will transact with our fellow chattel (via their Central Bank Digital Currencies) and of course, what temperature the planet should be half a century from now... and the sacrifices we peasants need to make in the meantime.

Globalist Ghouls

Such had been the déroulement of past proceedings, at least, when pompous grifters like US Climate Tsar, John Kerry, publicly congratulated themselves for “saving the world” (no small task!) and unflushable globalists like Tony Blair lectured the hoi polloi about the need for “national digital infrastructure,” in order to monitor everything from private financial transactions to vaccine compliance.

Fast-forward to this year’s event... and the tone has shifted somewhat. See if you can detect the subtle change...

From the German Chancellor, Friedrich Merz:

“Germany and Europe have wasted incredible potential. We have become the world champion of over-regulation and zero growth.”

And here’s Howard Lutnick, US Secretary of Commerce:

“Globalism has failed the west. It has failed America.”

And US President Donald Trump:

“The United States avoided the catastrophic energy collapse which failed every European Nation that pursued the Green New Scam…perhaps the greatest hoax in History.”

Support Our Work ~ Join Notes Today!

Caveat Lector

And then there’s Argentina’s president, Javier Milei, who two years ago told the blood-sucking parasites gathered at the globalist gabfest, “The State is not the solution to our problems... the State is the problem.”

Here’s a choice snippet from this year’s address. [Caveat lector: Trigger warning for incurable catastrophists and perennial doom mongers... the following message contains doses of optimism.]

For some time now, and for some strange reason, the West began to turn its back on the ideas of liberty. That is why, in this same place in 2024, I stated that the West was in danger, as a result of having embraced increasing doses of socialism in its most hypocritical form, which is wokeism.



In turn, in 2025, I explained the mental parasites sown by the left in humanity.



However, 2026 is the year in which I bring you good news. The world has begun to awaken.



The best proof of this is what is happening in the Americas with the rebirth of the ideas of liberty.



Therefore, the Americas will be the beacon of light that will once again illuminate the entire West, thereby repaying the civilizational debt with expressions of gratitude towards the foundations in Greek philosophy, Roman law and Judeo-Christian values.



We have a better future ahead, but that better future exists only if we return to the roots of the West, which means returning to the ideas of liberty.



May God bless the West. May the forces of heaven be with us, and long live freedom, damn it!

Leave a comment

Constant Change

And yet, such an about face hardly comes as a surprise. Nothing lasts forever on this earth... no nation is so mighty, no currency so pure, no idea so stupid, that it can’t come undone.

Such is the ancient concept of enantiodromia, which holds that all things, at all times, are in the process of becoming their opposite.

It was Heraclitus, the pre-Socratic philosopher, who first noticed this universal phenomenon, observing that, when it comes to the natural world around us, “change is the only constant.”

A phoenix rises from the ashes... as a youthful body decays. Those who are first shall be last... as those who are last, shall be first. Powerful empires yield to decadence... as barbarians gather at the gates.

(The clever ol’ Ephesian also reminded us, and for the same reason, that “a man cannot step in the same river twice.” Not only has the river changed, but so too has the man.)

And so it is not without a certain schadenfreude – it’s true, the Germans really do have a word for everything! – that we observe the WEF’s withering relevance on the world stage. Even with the platoon of Pavlovian presstitutes shuttled in to bullhorn “The Message,” the atmosphere must have been decidedly frigid on the mountainside. Like the funeral congregation of a disgraced congressman, mourners gathered around the open casket, unsure whether to weep... or to spit.

“Lo, you coven of cackling elites, chanting ‘round your bubbling cauldron, stirring in your ESG, your DIE and your MMT... your time here on earth was oh so brief, we hardly knew ye!”

That Darth Schwab should soon take his place among the ghoulish cast of history’s villains, that his legions of world improvers and parasitic busybodies and psychopathic executives should collapse under the weight of their own hubris, that the world should one day be free of their rotting ilk, left alone to pursue life, liberty and happiness on their own terms, is a comforting thought in dark times.

Ashes to ashes... dust to dust...

W.E.F... R.I.P.

Stay tuned for more Notes From the End of the World...

Cheers,

Joel Bowman

P.S. Speaking of the power of Free Markets, Free Minds and Free People… did you catch our own Investing in the End of the World Virtual Summit on Monday?

Step aside Davos… this was one for the people!

Here’s a clip from guest speaker Byron King, commending the long-suffering Argentines on “throwing the bums out” and unleashing the power of markets to do their job…

Since the midterm elections last October, during which Javier Milei’s libertarian party swept the board, markets here are up about 50%…with plenty of opportunity to tap the country’s practically virginal natural resource endowments still ahead.

Indeed, one gets the feeling this story is just beginning...

Notes Members can access the full audio-video recording of the 2-hour event here, including a full transcript of the presentations and Executive Summary (with all companies and ticker symbols mentioned)…

Not a member, subscribe today!

If you’re not already a Notes Member, but would like to support our work and gain access to all our Member benefits, feel free to join our growing community of independent minds, critical thinkers and cheerful skeptics, below…