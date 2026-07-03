Notes from the End of the World

Notes from the End of the World

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Kevin Wood's avatar
Kevin Wood
14hEdited

First, yes, Happy 250th America. I grew up incredibly proud of the Idea of America. E Pluribus Unum perfectly summed up who we were. It was the building block of our greatness. Of course, it’s the buy-in to the “Idea” that makes it work. I fear that America is now attracting the pluribus but not the unum. What I see today is E Pluribus Divisio. Sincerely, Kevin Wood, Irish-English-French-Scottish American. (And maybe some Mohawk too. My North American roots go back to 1608).

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1 reply by Joel Bowman
Thomas Kersten's avatar
Thomas Kersten
14h

From the opening to the closing a very emotional commentary for me. A great piece that brought tears to my eye.

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