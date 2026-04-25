Notes from the End of the World

Notes from the End of the World

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dr. b's avatar
dr. b
17h

When half the population can vote themselves a distribution from the treasury it’s a wonder that a two party system has endured this long.

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Paul Murray's avatar
Paul Murray
16h

Joel, this is why I'm here. Aside from your fecundity of thought and expression, your ability to analyze in unconventional ways and your beautifully poetic prose, your love of adventure and what may be the finest beef in the world, your upbringing, education, and perspective from a situation and cousin-culture half-a-world away, the predominant theme always manages to come through: "Try though you may, you can't deceive, delude, or gull me with lies, pretense, and bribes." The gullery on display in NYC is a lab demonstration in real time of what happens when a country loses its way. Many thanks and best always. PM

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