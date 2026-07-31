Notes from the End of the World

Notes from the End of the World

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Gary Freeland's avatar
Gary Freeland
15h

It’s wry and thoughtful writing like this article that helps keep my sanity under control…and my subscription renewal a certainty.

Thank you for your continued contributions from down under to up yonder.

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James Studebaker's avatar
James Studebaker
14h

Half of the peasants,who obviously don't read your writings,don't believe sorry is due from our masters,but from those of us who think like you

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