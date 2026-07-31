“An expert is someone who knows more and more about less and less until finally he knows everything about nothing.” ~ We don’t know (Anonymous)

Joel Bowman with today’s Note From the End of the World: Buenos Aires, Argentina...



Science is back in the news this week, dear reader.

We speak, mind you, not of science “the discipline,” which invites (and indeed thrives on) healthy skepticism, open debate, and free inquiry, not to mention intellectual humility.

Rather, we refer to Science “the man”... also known as Anthony Fauci... who infamously declared, in the face of that very same tricolon of healthy skepticism, open debate, and free inquiry:

“... attacks on me quite frankly are attacks on science, because all of the things that I have spoken about consistently from the very beginning, have been fundamentally based on science.”

The auto-annointing monarch of All Things Science uttered his vainglorious proclamation during the deranged days of The Covid, back when the knee-pad-clad “Govern Me Harder” crowd held sway over the realm and we mere plebeians were forced to suffer their ceaseless... experting.

It was something of a different story earlier this week when the diabolical dear diarist received a three-hour grilling before the U.S. Senate... during which he declined to answer a single question regarding everything from funding gain-of-function research in a Chinese lab... to directing federal employees to pressure ethics committees so as to be able to personally receive cash prizes (totaling over $1M in awards)... to actively suppressing dissenting opinions on the lab leak and the highly questionable validity of lockdowns... right on down to the color of his tie.

All untold, Fauci invoked his rights under the 5th Amendment to the Constitution no fewer than 111 times. As one wry senator observed, “Nothing says honesty quite like taking the fifth, huh Doc?”

Along with several potential state level charges (corporate fraud, grand theft, or misleading the public/state officials, etc.), Fauci is also facing a Contempt of Congress vote, currently scheduled for next week’s Dog & Pony show.

Meanwhile, all this talk of “experts” got us thinking about an Open Letter we penned sometime back, for which we still haven’t received any “expert” response. Remarkable, you’ll surely agree.

Undismayed by the deafening silence, we’ve updated the letter below with a few new items that inspire consternation among we lowly ranked private citizens. Feel free to add your 2 cents in the comments section and, as today’s post is public, be sure to share with friends, family, and foes, so they may do likewise...

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When Sorry? An Open Letter from We, The Peasants

By Joel Bowman



To whom remain unconcerned,

We – the collective, excess mass of humanity you so casually refer to, down your long, sneering noses, as “The People” – would like to know:

When might we expect that apology? Eh? Eh?

We appreciate you’re busy, what with protecting us from the uncertainty of the big, scary future and all. You have rates to fiddle, markets to diddle and thumbs to twiddle, even as Western Civilization teeters on the brink.

Still, this ought only take a moment...

For avoidance of doubt, we address this communiqué to the entire political caste: central banksters, globalist hall monitors, climate panjandrums, world improvers, know-it-all bureaucrats, congresspeoples, parliamentarians, lords, dukes, regents, comrades-in-arms, fellow travelers, socialists, communists, fascists (but we repeat ourselves) and the rest of your wretched, inferno-bound ilk.

While you’ve deftly been steering us from one manufactured crisis to the next, from one crackup boom to epic bust and back again, we’ve been busy too, down here on the flatlands of filth and ignorance... busy tending our own gardens, sweeping our own stoops, making our own beds and generally minding our own business. It’s not quite saving the planet, granted, but one does one’s best. And at least it’s honest. (You’ll just have to take our word for it.)

Even so, with all our stubborn own-business-minding, we couldn’t help but notice you seem to have... dare we venture... erred of late. We’re sure these peccadillos are mere oversights, products neither of malice or stupidity. (How else to explain the presence of evil in a world invigilated by beings omnipotent, omniscient and beneficent? Hmm...) Still, we reckon they’re worth bringing to your attention.

Herewith, a few areas of concern, from...

We, The Peasants



Remember when you told us you were not conducting Gain of Fauci research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology...

...when you were?

Remember when you told us that so much as asking questions about a possible “lab leak” was tantamount to attacking “The Science”...

...when it wasn’t?

Remember when you locked down our communities, our businesses, our schools, our churches, our theaters, our airports, our state and national borders, our kids’ playgrounds, because it was necessary for “our own safety”...

...when it wasn’t?

Remember when you tackled people to the ground for yearning to breathe freely...

...when fresh air was what they needed most?

Remember when you built quarantine camps in the Australian outback...

...and then told us they weren’t really camps and we should “be grateful” for them anyway?

Remember when you assured us the vaccines were safe and effective...

...when they were neither?

Remember when you told us you had conducted clinical trials into their efficacy regarding transmission...

...when you hadn’t?

Remember when you sacked millions of nurses, firefighters, policemen, pilots, teachers, surgeons, factory workers and truck drivers, when they dared exercise their own bodily autonomy...

...exactly as was their right?

Remember when you told us to mask our dear children, because gagging their precious little faces was necessary to protect them...

...when it wasn’t?***

And just while we’re at it...

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Remember when you said illegal immigrants were not overrunning Europe...

... and then 60,000 migrants, almost all young men, flooded Spain’s Ceuta region in a single day, almost doubling the city’s full-time population of about 84,000 overnight.

Remember when you told us “Diversity is our Strength”...

... while grooming gangs raped and abused tens, perhaps even hundreds of thousands of British daughters across the UK... and the police covered it up?

Remember when you said American air conditioners were to blame for heat waves in France...

... then let thousands of your elderly people die of heat exhaustion... without AC?

Remember when you said “No more wars in the Middle East”...

... and then bomb-bomb-bomb, bomb-bombed Iran?

Remember when you said you’d drain the swamp and rein in government spending...

...then you didn’t?

Remember when you promised, repeatedly, you would “bring an end” to the Nord Stream pipeline...

...and then pretended you didn’t?

Remember when you said the Hunter Biden laptop story was fake news...

...when it was as real as the Big Guy’s paychecks?

Remember when you told us that 2+2 could = 5...

...when: 4.

Remember when you said we had two, five, ten, twenty, pick-a-number years before the ice caps melted...

...and then they didn’t?

Remember when you said the Great Barrier Reef was going to die off...

...right before it grew at a record rate?

Remember when you said hurricanes and extreme weather events were increasing because of global warming...

...then refused to retract your “stories” after the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (which you cited!), disputed your claims?

Remember when you said advanced, industrialized economies, like Germany, could run just fine on renewables...

...right before citizens spent the winter felling virgin forests and burning trash to keep warm?

Remember when you said climate-related deaths were exploding...

...when they’re at historic lows? (Even as the population did, in fact, explode... up more than fivefold, from 1.6 billion in 1900 to 8.2 billion today.)

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Remember when you said we should “defund the police”...

...right before an epic crime wave?

Remember when you told us Black Lives Matter was not a giant scam, designed to relieve well-intentioned non-racists of their hard-earned money...

...right before the founder purchased a $6 million private mansion? (Several BLM leaders and directors have since been indicted on federal charges... one is serving 42 months for wire fraud involving donor funds).

Remember when you told us biological males had no advantage over females in sports...

... and then failed to flatten Lia Thomas’s curve?

Remember when you said you couldn’t define a woman...

...because you’re not a biologist? (Merely a Supreme Court Justice...)

Remember when you told us men could get pregnant...

...when... really, do we have to even do this one?

We could go on. And on.

Indeed, our abiding readers are no doubt champing at the bit, another dozen examples of your ineptocracy at the very tip of their tongue.

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On these, and so many other fronts, you not only failed the smell test, you positively stunk the joint out. And yet, you continue to claim authority over our lives, our freedoms, our fates. Why should we listen to you, who could not have been more wrong… on more subjects… with more frequency?

We do not ask for much in this life, humble commoners that we are. To be left alone, to live and let live, to chart our own course, as best we can. We are but simple people, having eschewed the miseducation of your woke, monoculture, Ivy League grievance factories.

Yes, we’ve read your faux intellectuals... your Keynes and your Marx and your Kimberlé Crenshaw; we’ve suffered your opinion pages, your Krugman and Friedman and Reich; we’ve even endured your alleged “comedians,” your Colberts and Fallons and Gadsbys.

We’ve listened, politely, when you hurled your unlettered epithets – racists, Islamaphobes, conspiracy theorists, deniers, anti-vaxxers, transphobes, deplorables, etc.

But all we really want to know, given the high crimes and misdemeanors perpetrated by your wretched lot, is...

...when sorry?

Stay tuned for more Notes From the End of the World...

Cheers,

Joel Bowman

P.S. Perhaps you’d like to add a few line items to the aforementioned list, dear reader? As you see, it is far from comprehensive…

Kindly do so in the comments section below... and be sure to share it with friends, family and foes, so they might do likewise! Let’s get a real list going here…

In the public spirit, today’s post is free and open to all readers... so please, after you’ve added your own “When Sorry?” remark in the comments, below, feel free to share it to all and sundry, here... Share

*** Oh, and may there be an especially noxious cauldron, bubbling away across the River Styx, waiting for those of you who enforced that gruesome diktat. Scumbags.