When the Pope Comes to Town

Joel Bowman with today’s Notes From the End of the World : Buenos Aires, Argentina…



We’re on lockdown, dear reader. Sort of…

The main streets are closed off. Movement around the city is being heavily controlled. There are police patrols and checkpoints on every corner for miles. Residents in our barrio are required to carry their ID with them at all times.

No, Buenos Aires is not “ground zero” for another National Institute of Health-funded lab leak. Nor is the country facing a popular revolt on account of a presidential corruption scandal. (That’s neighboring Paraguay. Never a dull day in South America!)

Rather, el Papa is in town. The Big Cheese. The Keeper of the Keys. The Man in White. And it’s a big deal for the roughly 26 million Catholics here, for whom León XIV – born Robert Francis Prevost in Chicago, Il. – is literally Vicarius Christi, the Vicar of Christ on earth.

It’s also the first time in nearly four decades that a sitting pontiff has visited the world’s southernmost Catholic country. Officials are expecting 2 million people to attend mass tomorrow morning, a few streets from your editor’s apartment on Avenida Libertador. But they were nowhere to be seen today…

The short video (above) was filmed in the well-heeled Recoleta barrio, a couple of miles south of us, where we enjoyed an unhurried lunch with friends earlier today. As you can see, the ordinarily bustling streets are practically deserted. It was like walking through a movie set. No cars. No crowds. Only the songbirds – zorzals, horneros, and finches – calling to one and other in the trees.

Unplanned by us, our restaurant happened to be diagonally opposite the Apostolic Nunciature in Recoleta, at the historic Palacio Fernández Anchorena… essentially the Pope’s pad while he’s staying here in town.

Ordinarily, it’s impossible to get a table there on a Sunday. Today, our party of six had the place entirely to ourselves.

“Gracias por su visita, Su Santidad!”

Higher Powers

We were meditating on the subject of belief only yesterday, when we saw a grown man moved to tears before our very eyes…

There he was, a kindly looking fellow in perhaps his late sixties or early seventies, surrounded by dozens of equally solemn onlookers, clutching a small pendant worn on a chain around his neck. Having just witnessed what must have seemed like a minor miracle, his face dissolved into a picture of pure deliverance. We watched him close his eyes, lips trembling, the relief visibly emanating through his body, as he gave thanks and praise.

It actually took a moment or two for us to realize what had just happened…

Boca Juniors, the man’s beloved football team, had just scored the winning goal, in the final minute, of a football match of some apparent significance. To say the gentleman was having “a moment,” would be an insulting understatement. Those gathered around him exhibited similar reactions. Some gave loud cheers and hoots. Others embraced, overcome with emotion.

Then, a minute later, when the game was over and the victory secured, the songs began… as peanuts and beer rained from the heavens...

What moves humans so, we wondered?

For some folks, it’s a religion. For others, it’s a game. And for others still, there’s a kind of combination of the two… a civic religion called “politics”… that seems to stir the soul.

Each domain has its icons… its saints and sinners… its hymns and anthems… its pomp and ceremony. Saint Peter has his successors. Just as Diego Maradona and George Washington have theirs. And there are miracles, too, and popular delusions for all!

Why just last week, 125 million voters attended a sort of collective, nationwide ceremony across the United States, genuflecting before the ballot box, the altar of modern democracy.

What miracles do voters expect from their own Dear Leaders?

Jesus multiplied the loaves and fishes to feed the masses. Maradona delivered the goods with “La Mano de Dios” (“The Hand of God.”)

Will multiplying the money supply somehow solve the cost-of-living crisis? Will dropping more bombs suddenly bring about world peace? What revelation are we to expect from this great Congress of unholy hacks?

Appointed by the people and anointed by The State, will these brave new shepherds lead the laity to the Land of Milk and Honey, delivering us from the twin evils of warfare and welfare… forever and ever… Amen?

Ah… if you believe that, dear reader, you’ll believe anything!

More musings on democratic delusions, glittering gold and voluntary exiles, below…

And now for your Notes From the End of the Week…

Voluntary Exiles Joel Bowman · Nov 1 “Men who dreamed, and then realized their dreams. Men filled with wonder, with longing, with ecstasy. Sailing straight for the unknown, finding it, realizing it...” Read full story

Final Notes…

Lots of reader feedback this week. Check out what a few of your fellow skeptics, cheerful cynics and independent thinkers had to say…

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And stay tuned for more Notes From the End of the World…

Cheers,

Joel Bowman