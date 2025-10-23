Notes from the End of the World

Notes from the End of the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
andy's avatar
andy
7h

If you deserve governing then “better” has nothing to do with you.

Democracy is just one of da’ vices that lubes organized criminality … while vice-grips are left outside in the reign that rusts ‘em grip-less.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Betti Burke's avatar
Betti Burke
7h

Hopefully good follows So the country will progress on recovering….and better beef is good for all!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Joel Bowman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture