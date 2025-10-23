(Image, Substack AI)

“Democracy is a device that ensures we shall be governed no better than we deserve.” ~ (Attributed) George Bernard Shaw, 1856-1950

It’s election season down here at the end of the world, and inquiring minds want to know... what will happen over the weekend, when voters genuflect at the civic altar once again, hoping to turn public lead to private gold?

Will the long-suffering Argentines stick with their libertarian Chainsaw in Chief, Javier Milei... or stick him in the back?

And what might become of Trump’s “Beautiful Big Bet” on the country, including the US Treasury’s $20 billion backstop for the nation’s beleaguered peso? (More below…)

First up, with three-quarters of a century of “Pampas Peronism” behind them, and the rampant corruption and grinding poverty to prove it, one might think the decision facing Argentine voters would be a cinch.

Only, one would be wrong...

Thieving Pols, Crooked Polls

The latest polls, for whatever they are worth, reveal a hotly contested race. Here’s one from the country’s leading broadsheet, La Nación, published a few days ago. It shows Milei’s La Libertad Avanza party (LLA) ahead of the opposing coalition (a witches coven of socialists, communists, syndicalists and other rabid collectivists) by about 5 percentage points:

Meanwhile, other polls have the Peronists ahead. One, from local consultancy firm Zentrix, shows the opposition “center-left” block ahead of LLA by 46-39% (second to left in the bar graph below).

Befuddled, we tasked our underpaid intern, AI, to scrape together a graph showing a sampling of the latest opinion polls. As you can see, the results more closely resemble a bad ‘80s haircut than any clearly defined projection...

A Blade to the Throat

Speaking of bad haircuts, we took our own independent Notes strawpoll to the barbershop yesterday to try and get a sense of the vox populi. (You see the lengths we go to, dear reader?)

At a guess, our “man on the street” was in his late-20s/early-30s. Duly coiffed, Marce hails from las provincias, the poorer areas surrounding the metropolitan capital federal. A chipper chap, he commutes the hour and a half to work every morning... and on weekends, too, when he can pick up spare shifts.

“For me, they’re all ladrones [theives],” he declared. “I would just as soon have none of them. And yet, that’s just not the way of the world.”

Finding quiet agreement on his client’s freshly-shaven face, he continued.

“Last year was tough. It just was. April... May... June. That was probably the lowest point. But now, you can’t say we’re worse off than before. And every day, with a little more work, a little more progress, paso a paso, our situation improves.”

As for his prognostication?

“I don’t know what will happen on the weekend. But me? I will vote for ‘El Loco’ [Milei “The Crazy.”] I am young and I can work. I want a future. But I don’t know about the older generation. Many seem stuck in their ways, unable to change. We’ll see...”

[SideNote: A men’s haircut at our local chop shop, Formal Barbería, goes for 25,000 pesos... or about US$16. That includes a cut, wash and a beverage of choice – coffee, tea, cerveza, whisky, etc. A straight-razor shave goes for 15,000, or US$10... just don’t mention anything about football when the blade’s at your Adam’s apple...]

But let us return to what’s at stake for voters here and, dare we say, across the western world. After all, why should anyone care about a midterm election in a third world “sh¡thole” like Argentina, a country that was, until about five minutes ago, seen as a deadbeat debtor, frozen out of international credit markets, long abandoned by the wretched road to serfdom?

The Beef in Chief

Well, for one thing, the US now has a vested interest in the place... to the tune of $20 billion in credit lines... with another $20 billion in private sector funds being marshaled by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent as we type. Sr. Trump has also committed to ramping up beef imports from Argentina, ostensibly to lower prices in the US, among other “whatever it takes” measures to ensure this country’s continued prosperity under the current president.

To be clear, your editor is unashamedly pro free markets and, ipso facto, against any such state meddling, whether in domestic markets or between nations. Since when did the US Constitution grant the president power to personally direct international agri-commerce? The so-called “Commerce Clause” (Article 1, Section 8) gives power to Congress “To regulate Commerce with foreign Nations, and among the several States, and with the Indian Tribes.”

Nowhere in the founding documents do we find any mention of propping up the Argentine peso... much less favoring her prized agricultural products.

It may be argued (dubiously, by our reading) that the president’s power to conduct and direct foreign policy affords him the right to pick and choose winners on international markets but, as much as we love and heartily endorse a juicy Argentine steak, we fail to see how this is a matter of national interest for the US Beef in Chief.

True, Argentina is a strategic geopolitical ally for the US... especially given its rather hostile neighbors here on the southern continent (see Venezuela, Colombia, Brazil, Chile...) But try telling a rancher in Texas... or a farmer in Nebraska... or a waitress in Illinois... that their tax dollars are best spent propping up the currency of a country they’ll never visit, only for those same foreign products to undercut their own homegrown output (see soy, beef, etc.)

That being said, from an Argentine voter’s perspective, it is probably not advisable to look a gift horse in the mouth. After meeting with Team Trump & Co. in the White House last week, whispers of an “unprecedented trade deal” began to make the rounds, with high ranking members of Milei’s administration promising a deal in the works that would exempt hundreds of products from tariffs and trade restrictions, thereby opening the door to the world’s largest consumer market (as measured by spending per capita).

And yet, just because it “makes sense,” doesn’t mean it will come to pass on election day. Far from it. As we mentioned in Tuesday’s Note, “Politics is not so much a sober assessment of contesting realities as it is a titanic battle of competing fantasies.”

The Anti-Midas Touch

And here’s where the Peronists, the lowliest load of blood-sucking parasites to be found in the already rancid gut swamp of politics, have found their narrative, their rebel yell, their comradely call to arms.

Trump is not here to do business, you see, to open bilateral trade with a simpatico leader... but rather, to “colonize” the country. As usual, the establishment’s newswire of choice carried the water on this one:

(Reuters) - When U.S. President Donald Trump last week conditioned a hefty financial bailout of Argentina on President Javier Milei triumphing in upcoming midterm elections, he handed the country’s opposition a new rallying cry. On social media, #PatriaOColonia - motherland or colony - trended after Trump’s comments, which came during a press conference with Milei at the White House. Jorge Taiana, a former defense minister and leading Peronist opposition candidate in the province of Buenos Aires, demanded on X that Trump “stop extorting the Argentine people!”

Ah, yes... the hoary cry of the downtrodden the world over, where trade is extortion, labor is exploitation, property is theft and it’s always time to “eat the rich.”

Whether Mr. Trump is here for peace or plunder, for trade or territory, for better or worse, remains to be seen.

We pause only to note that, the last time the Dealmaker in Chief threw his considerable weight behind a heavily favored foreign candidate, then at the other End of the Americas, he ended up giving him the anti-Midas touch. (Sorry, Canada!)

A loss in this weekend’s midterm elections may well cost Mr. Trump the US taxpayer a small fortune... as for the Argentines, it would at least save them the luxury of having to worry about eating the rich.

Stay tuned for more Notes From the End of the World...

Cheers,

Joel Bowman

