Notes from the End of the World

Notes from the End of the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Judy Crawford's avatar
Judy Crawford
6h

Apart from enjoying the whole article, I love the phrase! "What do you like to do, instead of what do you do?" Much better conversation starter...thank you!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
rKf's avatar
rKf
6h

Not to worry, for what it’s worth, I’ve read and enjoyed both your novels. Not to brag, I’ll read the third too. 😎

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Joel Bowman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture