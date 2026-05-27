“An optimist may see a light where there is none, but why must the pessimist always run to blow it out?” ~ Michel de Saint-Pierre (1916–1987)

Joel Bowman with today’s Note From the End of the World: Buenos Aires, Argentina...



For every silver lining... a thundercloud. For every bouquet of flowers... an open casket. For every abolished tax... a jilted congressman, crying into his gilded teacup.

Sheesh! It must be exhausting being a pessimist!

And yet, the glass-half-empty crowd is nothing if not committed to the cause (whatever Great Cause Du Jour that may be). So long as they’re in charge, naturally.

We refer, of course, to the so-called elites... the self-appointed panjandrums of taste and culture... the managerial class that insists no progress can be made without their say so, no trade executed absent a huff and a puff on their little their gym whistles, no freedom celebrated without their compulsory supervision.

Each and every day these canker-blossoms get up on the wrong side of their miserable beds, drag their razors across their wretched faces, and gaze out upon the world... with scorn in their eyes and hatred in their hearts.

Needless to say, liberty-averse control freaks have had a tough time of late here in Argentina, where a raft of free market reforms have led to economic growth, renewed commercial dynamism and another particularly rare bird in these parts: optimism.

25 Months and Counting…

Just picture the slack-jawed gloom brigade, if you will, waking to discover the following data points this week (courtesy of those sanguine specimens over in Argentina’s Ministry of Finance, via X):

In March, the Monthly Economic Activity Estimator (EMAE) recorded a 3.5% monthly growth in the seasonally adjusted series and 5.5% in the comparison with the same month of 2025

With this record, the seasonally adjusted EMAE accumulated a 0.5% growth in relation to December 2025 and reached a new historical maximum

14 of the 15 EMAE sectors recorded growth in the year-over-year comparison. In terms of their impact on the overall level, the increases in Agriculture, Livestock, Hunting and Forestry (+17.9% y.o.y.), Manufacturing Industry (+4.6% y.o.y.), Mining and Quarrying (+16.3% y.o.y.), and Transportation and Communications (+4.7% y.o.y.) stood out

The trend-cycle indicator, which allows analyzing the long-term dynamics of the series, grew 0.4% m/m and accumulated 25 consecutive months of growth

Growth! Prosperity! Opportunity!

Woe to the perennial pessimist!

But his pain and anguish doesn’t stop there, dear reader. Consider the very real possibility that Argentina may be on track to develop into a real energy powerhouse in the next few years.

Power to the People

Thanks in no small part to the RIGI program – a market friendly initiative that aims to attract large-scale foreign investors to the nation’s lucrative energy and mining sectors with favorable tax, customs and currency-exchange incentives – Argentina is finally beginning to tap its long-ignored resource wealth.

The results are nothing short of phenomenal. Here’s the projected increase in oil and gas production, thanks to bolstered investment in unconventional (shale) fields. From global consultancy giant, Deloitte:

To the wincing chagrin of naysaying collectivists, whining academics and carping mainstream presstitutes, who never met someone else’s freedom they didn’t find personally oppressive, the charts are decidedly “up and to the right,” as our old friend Rick Rule likes to say.

As you can see, oil production is set to rise from 0.7MMbpd in the early 2020s... to 1.2MMbpd by 2030. That increase – +70% within ten years – would represent one of the fastest production expansions outside the Permian Basin in recent decades, essentially bringing Argentina in line with mid-tier oil producers like Oman, Ecuador and Qatar.

Natural gas projections are also substantial, with Deloitte’s figures estimating an increase from ~130MMcfd to ~185MMcfd by 2030, or roughly +40–45% growth in the next few years.

Rock and Roll

Oh, and here’s the mining projections, thanks again to record inflows of foreign investment owing to the market friendly RIGI program. Again, from Deloitte:

For those keeping score at home, that’s ~US$5–6 billion in the mid-2020s to over US$14 billion by 2030... more than double the industry’s entire current export value.

Nor is that the worst of it for our card-carrying crepehangers. To the injury of economic growth... and the insult of political liberation... he must also suffer the indignity of other people’s joy!

Imagine how his blood must have run cold upon learning that Argentines are – gulp! – enjoying their vacations. From La Derecha Diario:

Tourism during the first 5 long weekends of 2026 recorded a record level of travelers across the country, reaching nearly 9.4 million people who spent more than 2.6 billion pesos —45.9% higher compared to last year— thanks to the economic stability achieved by the Milei Government.

Extended vacations... family road trips... long holiday weekends traversing their stunning countryside...

As we know, there is nothing that strikes grief and suffering into the hearts of the collectivist-pessimist quite like other people enjoying themselves.

¡Pobrecitos!

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A New Plan B

Aside from mainlining mainstream media and populating public propaganda mills (universities), professional grumbletonians enjoy little respite from this onslaught of chipper optimism.

Long a friendly destination for wet blankets and gnashgabs of every stripe, Argentina is no longer the Mecca for down-and-outters that it once was. And lo, even mainstream outlets are beginning to catch on. Forbes:

Why Argentina Could Become Americans’ New Plan B [O]ne country is increasingly standing out as an overlooked alternative: Argentina. And at the center of the attraction is Buenos Aires, often called the “Paris of South America.” With elegant European-style architecture, café-lined boulevards, vibrant nightlife, comparatively low living costs, and a pathway to citizenship that can begin after just two years of legal residence, Argentina is quietly becoming one of the most interesting immigration destinations in the Western Hemisphere.

Looks like the political neurotics and govern-me-harder masochists will have to find someplace else to scratch their Stockholm syndrome itches.

Woe to the pessimists, indeed!

And as always, stay tuned for more Notes From the End of the World...

Cheers,

Joel Bowman

P.S. Thanks to all those readers who wrote in with “get well” messages over the long weekend. A few days of fresh country air (and a few glasses of vitamin M around the campfire) and we’re well and truly on the mend.

Welcome, also, to our new Notes Members, who joined us over the past few days. We’ve got lots in store for you over the coming months, including our next virtual summit… which we’re working on behind the scenes right now. Think Plan B as a loose theme… and watch this space for more…

If you’re not already a Notes Member, but would like to join our growing community of cautious optimists and cheerful skeptics, feel free to jump on board here: