Notes from the End of the World

Notes from the End of the World

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Tao Of Freedom's avatar
Tao Of Freedom
4h

Brilliant, and entertaining in its style, you write well ... 😊👍👌

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Everett Muse's avatar
Everett Muse
4h

A pessimist won’t get it. Irony is not in their character.

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