“The theory of the Communists may be summed up in the single sentence: Abolition of private property.” ~ Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels from The Communist Manifesto, 1848

Joel Bowman with today’s Note From the End of the World: Buenos Aires, Argentina...



¡Viva la Revolución!

Yes, dear reader, it’s time to dust off your portable Marx reader, don your favorite Che Guevara t-shirt, select the “raised fist emoji” on your profile settings, and follow that familiar smell to the nearest protest march!

Welcome to another installment of May Day, the world’s longest running grievance swap meet, where the “Workers of the World” come together to celebrate their cause by doing what they do best: bravely taking the day off.

This year’s theme – recycled and rehashed like soviet gruel each and every year since Marx first began putting carts before horses – is, get ready for it, Eat the Rich!

Here’s the news, same as the olds, from our comrades over at The Guardian:

Thousands in US to join ‘no school, no work, no shopping’ May Day protest in economic blackout

Hmm, let’s see... no learning and no earning. Yep, sure sounds like socialism to us!

As for “no shopping,” the third member of our nifty little tricolon, data shows that online sales jump significantly over long weekends. (All those closeted capitalists gotta get their commie merch somewhere!)

(Actual shirts made by tiny third-world hands in a factory nowhere near you!)

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Battle of the Billionaires

Continues The Guardian:

Walkouts, marches and other gatherings planned for ‘May Day Strong’ demonstrations across the country Thousands are expected to join an economic blackout for International Workers’ Day, as part of 3,500 “May Day Strong” events across the country today. Organizers are calling for “no school, no work, no shopping” with walkouts, marches, block parties and other gatherings planned into the evening... In the nation’s capital, protesters with the organization Free DC shut down intersections across the city, holding handmade banners reading “Workers over billionaires” and “Healthcare not warfare”.

Ignoring the fact that The Guardian newspaper exists in no small part thanks to a billion-pound-plus endowment in the form of The Scott Trust...

And setting aside the inconvenient truth that Free DC is a “fiscally sponsored special project” of Community Change (a 501(c)(3) nonprofit)... and that Community Change is, in turn, funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Open Society Foundations (George Soros), the Carnegie Corporation of New York and the Ford Foundation, all organizations with multi-billion dollar endowments and political sickles to grind...

And forgetting too that The Sunrise Movement, another hysterical clutch of Green New Deal anti-humanists mentioned in the article, is funded by the same shadowy cast of ghouls and creeps, along with the Rockefeller Family Fund, Wallace Global Fund, and the notoriously obscure Sunflower Services consultancy (formerly Arabella Advisors), which oversees billions in “dark money” contributions from New Venture Fund, Hopewell Fund, Sixteen Thirty Fund, the Windward Fund, etc., etc., etc. ...

The important thing about all these left-lurching advocacy groups, “pass through” funds, non-profits and NGOs, is that they’re funded by our billionaires, not those other stinking billionaires, the ones that selfishly build businesses, serve customers and provide jobs to millions upon millions of workers/exploited proletariats, like the very ones who down tools to kvetch and moan about their sorry plight.

Slack-jawed Sloganeering

That hypocrisy goes hand in hand with the cause is, of course, nothing new. Marx himself lived on the largesse of his friend and comrade-in-arms, Friedrich Engels, who worked in the lucrative family textile business, Ermen & Engels.

And that’s one of the enduring quirks about these professionally organized, billionaire-funded anti-billionaire marches: there’s no need to change signs or invent new slogans.

“People over Profits” ... “No War but Class War” ... “From Each According to his Ability, to Each According to his Need”...

...and other such nonsensical catchphrases are as vapid today as they were 140 years ago. By the time one generation has outgrown its irrepressible need to throw its toys out of the stroller, another platoon of useful idiots has grown tall enough to hoist the red flag and learn the nursery rhyme chants:

“Hey hey, ho ho, [Thing We Don’t Like] has got to go!” “What do we want? [Grand Cause] When do we want it? Now!” “The people united will never be defeated!”

Adult readers will of course recognize such infantile convulsions as the doctrine of socialism: the lurking suspicion that someone, somewhere is getting ahead... and that something must be done about it!

To be sure, we have no qualm with anyone working as little – or as much – as he, she or “they” see fit... so long as they do not prevent anyone else from enjoying the same liberty.

And therein lies the rub for closed-shop unions, the kind that mandate membership and force dues, and which underpin most of the May Day collectivism, here and elsewhere.

One man chooses to work more than 8 hours? Penalize him!

Another crosses a picket line to put food on his family’s table? Scab!

A third pulls an extra shift over the weekend, looking to get ahead? Blackleg!

Such is the internal contradiction at the dark heart of collectivism: it relies on the very force and coercion it (falsely) attributes to capitalists. As Marx and Engles wrote in their dreary manifesto:

“The Communists disdain to conceal their views and aims. They openly declare that their ends can be attained only by the forcible overthrow of all existing social conditions.”

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Supply and Demand

Indeed, in a world view that perceives every transaction as a zero-sum game (as opposed to a value-add proposition), every profit for one as a loss for another, the “history of all hitherto existing society” as the “history of class struggles,” there’s always a justification for revolution, oftentimes violent.

But even if one allows for a certain degree of force and coercion – so long as “our” billionaires are the ones doing the forcing and coercing, naturally – there remains the problem of basic economics.

That is to say, if wages are understood as the true price of labor, and if that price is determined by market supply and demand, then raising wages above the level justified by productivity will – ceteris paribus – tend to reduce employers’ demand for labor.

To sustain such artificially higher wages, then, unions must restrict the supply of labor. This they typically do by limiting entry into a trade, enforcing closed shops, or supporting licensing, permits and other such barriers to entry.

As Austrian School Economist OG, Ludwig von Mises, explained in Human Action:

“The union can raise wage rates only by restricting the supply of labor… It cannot raise wage rates for all workers. If it raises wages for some, it necessarily excludes others from employment.”

In other words, an unearned benefit conferred on the few (by force, no less) becomes a burden on the many.

Uneven. Inequitable. And, dare we say, unfair... precisely the sins they attribute to “greedy capitalists.”

Alas, “Workers of the World, Disunite!” is not such a punchy slogan. And besides, what are the rank-and-file riff-raff gonna do with all those surplus signs, primed and pre-printed by their oligarch mates?

Better to stick to your guns, comrades. And don’t put logic where there is none.

Stay tuned for more Notes From the End of the World...

Cheers,

Joel Bowman

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