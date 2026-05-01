Notes from the End of the World

Notes from the End of the World

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Emmanuel Goldstein's avatar
Emmanuel Goldstein
11h

No school today, Kids! Go out and protest. It's a wonder that any of them can read the professionally printed signs they are hoisting.

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Tao Of Freedom's avatar
Tao Of Freedom
5h

An excellent and entertaining read Joel, you have a writing talent for sure ... !!! ... 😊 ... That Che Guevara T Shirt must be one of the best selling merch ever ... The Assassin Christ ...

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