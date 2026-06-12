Notes from the End of the World

Notes from the End of the World

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Kevin Wood's avatar
Kevin Wood
11h

If they want me to be rich maybe they could just stop stealing from now.

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STEVE CAMPINI's avatar
STEVE CAMPINI
13h

Here we fought a world war to defeat fascism and it makes a comeback in our own country.

I would venture to say every country in the world is fascist to some degree. It's a more efficient and deceptive political system of control than communism. I reckon taxation and regulation weren't sufficient. Now the government also wants an ownership interest. Totalitarianism one theft at a time.

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