Notes from the End of the World

Notes from the End of the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kevin Beck's avatar
Kevin Beck
20h

I find it ridiculous that people are claiming that America is all about freedom, when Hungary -- yes, Hungary -- had fewer arrests for online comments, where some in America consider Viktor Orban to be a -- what was that? -- a dictator! Now I understand that Hungary has a much smaller population than the US, and those numbers weren't weighted for population, but Hungary appears to be a safer, saner, more free place than the US.

But Australia, just like the other Five Eyes nations, is going the way of the less-enlightened populations of the planet, and seems to be on a greased slide to reach the bottom. And they will reach it, much quicker than their subjects think they will. It will happen faster than the return of the boomerang.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Nancy Meiners's avatar
Nancy Meiners
20h

Isn't it clear? governments are not your friend! Human beings are devolving and becoming more and more infantile...just wanting a mommy or daddy to take care of them. Geez...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Joel Bowman and others
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Joel Bowman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture