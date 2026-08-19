Notes from the End of the World

Notes from the End of the World

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JL's avatar
JL
just now

Time speeding up? Or are we slowing down? Whatever, glad to be moving. Stasis not a nice thought. Thanks for your insights--always appreciated!--jl

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rKf's avatar
rKf
7m

This is fun. Than you.

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