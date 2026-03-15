Notes from the End of the World

Notes from the End of the World

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Gandolfo Corradino's avatar
Gandolfo Corradino
1h

I am in my 80s and have been following Argentina for the last 60 years and I am super cautious about this change in Govt. For me it’s just a matter of time before the people vacillate and go back to socialism or some repressive form of government on the right. Sorry to rain on your parade, I hope I’m proven wrong because I really like this current president, but there’s the old saying “the past is prologue to the future“. I really hope that’s not the case here and that this country has really learned its lesson. Only time will tell.

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JD Breen's avatar
JD Breen
1h

I considered attending this, but was unable to. Had I realized you were there, I’d have tried harder. Sorry I missed it, but hope to touch base when in Argentina. Thank you for the quality updates and fine writing.

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