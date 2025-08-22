Notes from the End of the World

Notes from the End of the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nancy Meiners's avatar
Nancy Meiners
5d

I raise a feeble hand in celebrating your article on Operation Black Flag....I'm just too burnt-out from all the outrage I've felt over a long time about the political trend in the USA to summon up the energy to actually cheer your take on events. "What will be will be" is my spent attitude, but it still hurts mightily to see what's coming. At nearly 79 years old I'm done fighting it all and protesting it mightily. Let others do it. I'm now enjoying the sunny day and my small life and thankful to God for the days I've lived. To hell with the country and those elected by the many who still trust government. I've stopped giving money to politicians. They are such dufuses. Government is a parasite. Even state government. I'll read about Argentina as you describe it and hope that it doesn't become just another unrealized freedom fantasy. A small ray of hope exists in me that it might not be smothered and crushed by the next group of control freaks.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Don Hrehirchek's avatar
Don Hrehirchek
5d

I see nothing but a black flag for the world. Not only North America. Government of all kinds just run amuck over their citizens, who usually will not wake up until the black flag is raging war. So sad for humanity. Well maybe Argentina has a chance to avoid, maybe.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
20 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Joel Bowman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture