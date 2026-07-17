Notes from the End of the World

Notes from the End of the World

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Kevin Wood's avatar
Kevin Wood
1d

Humans, as it turns out, are more easily driven by emotion than with thinking power… or lack of it. Thus, Marx’s “wrongness” of thought ignited the overwhelming rage of envy. The envious can only feel satisfied by getting even, by destroying those who (in their mind) have caused all their suffering. Of course, it didn't help that it wasn't working out for the peasants either before or after their serfdom...

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Brian Chambers's avatar
Brian Chambers
1d

“For every complex problem there is an answer that is clear, simple and wrong.” I'd like to add "and repeated." I think Mencken would approve.

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