Argentina's Washington

“I prefer going a little too far in matters of liberty rather than remaining short of it.”
~ Bartolomé Mitre (1821-1906)
Joel Bowman with today’s Note From the End of the World: Buenos Aires, Argentina…
On a bright and sunny Sunday, a newsletter man takes a break from the passing political parade to enjoy his morning stroll along Avenida Libertador.
The gr…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Notes from the End of the World to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.