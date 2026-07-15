Notes from the End of the World

Notes from the End of the World

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Gordon's avatar
Gordon
2h

Joel, Offhand, I don't know anyone who heaps scorn more eloquently!

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Earl Elster's avatar
Earl Elster
2h

France lost to Spain because of climate change.

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