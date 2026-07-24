Notes from the End of the World

Notes from the End of the World

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Agent22Smith's avatar
Agent22Smith
11hEdited

Kudos for the clever juxtaposition of cyclosporiasis and the debt bomb. The detonation of the latter will indeed wreak discomfort and distress that lasts generations rather than weeks.

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andy's avatar
andy
10h

Usury & bribery are destiny. Demography is just the used clothes those cross-nailed scarecrow emperors wear.

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