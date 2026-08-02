Notes from the End of the World

Notes from the End of the World

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Steve L's avatar
Steve L
16hEdited

Yes, Joel, what a blessing my life has been.

I’ve been rewarded for hard work and for the opportunity to earn, achieve, and sometimes win. I may not have had much formal education, and some may judge my intelligence because of that, but life taught me lessons no classroom ever could.

As a young boy, because of my family’s financial difficulties, I decided that work was more important than school. And work I did…often 70 to 100 hours a week for much of my life. I loved it, and I was deeply grateful that I had the health, freedom, and opportunity to do it.

God is good. 🙏

Now, in the sunset phase of my life, I look back on this incredible journey…my wonderful family, my dear friends, the people I’ve met, the work I’ve done, the successes and failures…and I’m overwhelmed with gratitude. I wouldn’t trade the journey.

My thoughts and prayers also go out to those around the world who were never given the same opportunity, people born into systems where individual freedom, ambition, faith, enterprise, or the ability to determine their own future are severely restricted.

This is why freedom means so much to me. I believe people flourish when they are given the opportunity to earn…work, dream, build, fail, try again, and discover just how much they are capable of becoming. To live…

We can debate politics and economic systems, but it really isn’t debate. One system works for freedom over all others. I will always believe in the dignity of work, individual liberty, personal responsibility, and the freedom to pursue a better life.

I was given that opportunity.

And looking back now, I realize just how blessed I was to have it.

God is good. 🙏

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Kevin Wood's avatar
Kevin Wood
16h

My Spanish is limited to dos tacos and una cerveza. So I found your opening fascinating. I have heard that English is best suited for legal type documents because the language is so precise. Now I'm very interested in learning more about this subject. Thanks.

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