Notes from the End of the World

Notes from the End of the World

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Steve L's avatar
Steve L
18hEdited

Thank you Joel 🙏 and congratulations to the winners of Argentina for voting in common sense and freedom. Where misery once ruled, let joy abound.

Where poverty prevailed, let prosperity grow.

Where despair took root, let hope rise. I’m rooting for Argentina, not only for the final game today, but for a happy and prosperous future to all🙏💕 Let Freedom Reign 🙏

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Judy Crawford's avatar
Judy Crawford
16h

Great News for Argentina! I hope they win today!

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