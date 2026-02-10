A BOLD Strategy

Joel Bowman with today’s Note From the End of the World: Buenos Aires, Argentina - London, England…



Something a bit different for you today, dear reader…

When we last caught up with our good friend, Charlie Morris, he was telling us all about his new project, an ambitious venture that sought to bring together two titans of the investing world in Gold and Bitcoin. While many folks found themselves squarely in the “either/or” camp, Charlie was happily staking out his own claim in the “why not both?” arena.

Back then, when we spoke in mid-2022, the Midas Metal was trading at about $1,870 per ounce… while the largest cryptocurrency was somewhere around $33,500 (give or take.) Even after both of their recent corrections/drawdowns/crashes/whatever you’d like to call them, both are up over that 4-year time frame by… 133% (Bitcoin) and 170% (gold).

During that time, Charlie’s exchange traded fund, BOLD, has gone from strength to strength… and so we were delighted to see him looking suitably dapper at the London Stock Exchange recently, where BOLD is now listed. There he is, center stage, with a tie and all!

Charlie very kindly gave us some of his time yesterday to discuss his BOLD venture, where he thinks his two favorite assets will go from here, and why rabid government money-printing (“as certain as death and taxes”) will only help spur them on.

Charlie is also the Chief Investment Officer at ByteTree. You can also find out more about his work, right here: ByteTree Asset Management.

Disclaimer: We have no financial relationship with Charlie and receive no compensation for mentioning his work. We’re simply interested in his ideas and reckon you might be, too. Nor should readers consider anything we say here “personal investment advice.” For that kind of stuff, please see your accredited financial professional/personal accountant/spouse/tarot card reader, or whomever else you go to for such guidance.

That said, please enjoy our conversation with Charlie Morris, above.

And stay tuned for more Notes From the End of the World…

Cheers,

Joel Bowman

