Joel Bowman with a quick Note From the End of the World: Buenos Aires, Argentina…



A short one today, dear reader. Our offices are closed for the Easter break… but we wanted to send you a quick Sunday clip from Plaza Sicilia, a few blocks from our home, where we wandered into some Easter celebrations over the weekend.

Fine weather… classical music… and families enjoying one and another’s company. The way it ought to be.

Meanwhile…

Last week, we caught up with our friend Byron King to help us see a bit more clearly though the fog of war… and traced the theme of Pax Americana back to its namesake, Pax Romana.

What lessons, if any, has history to teach us here? And who, if anyone, will listen?

Please enjoy your weekly Notes, below…

And now for your Notes From the End of the Week…

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Final Notes



Whatever you’re up to this weekend, we trust your celebrations are filled with joy, hope and renewal.

From our family to yours,

Happy Easter.

Joel Bowman