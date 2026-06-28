Fatal Conceits

Joel Bowman with today’s Note From the End of the World : Buenos Aires, Argentina…



What is it, we wonder, that stirs the crowd? That swells the chest and moves the masses?

From wild stock market manias… to the sound of trumpets on the battlefield… to belting out national anthems, hands on hearts, before sports matches…

Is it the sense of wanting to belong to “something bigger”?

Is it a case of mass psychology permeating our vastly interconnected world?

Or is it, as some folk have suggested, a replacement for religion in an increasingly secularized (Western) world?

Among English-speaking peoples, from Europe to Australia, Canada to South Africa, fewer people identify with organized religion than they did a generation ago. Even in the United States of America, “One country, under God,” church attendance has declined significantly during our lifetime.

According to Pew Research, the share of Americans identifying as Christian fell from roughly 85–90% in the early 1990s to 62% as of the 2023–24 Religious Landscape Study. Meanwhile, the so-called “religiously unaffiliated” more than tripled, from about 8% to 29%.

So what do people pour into this “gap of the gods”?

Hmm…

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Pride and Punishment

For many a wandering soul, staring into the digital vortex of their own palms has become a kind of worship unto oneself. As one dear reader wrote in response to our Human Years Note this past week…

Our reader’s observation recalled to mind the myth of Narcissus. A fatally handsome young man, he arrogantly scorned all those who courted him, including the poor nymph, Echo, who suffered his rejection until she wasted away to nothing… save the sound of her voice in the woods.

As punishment for his pride, the god Nemesis led Narcissus to a drinking pool, where he left the conceited mortal to fall under the spell of his own reflection. Unable to differentiate reflection from reality, Narcissus soon became hopelessly enamored with himself.

Whenever he would reach for his beloved reflection, the waters would ripple and the image would disappear. Then, in his sullen melancholy, the beautiful face would return, luring his attention back to the pool anew.

Marooned between desire and impossibility, the helpless youth remained beside the pool, unable to eat, sleep, or turn away. Too late he realized, writes the great Roman poet, Ovid:

“I am he.”

Even when Narcissus understood that the object of his love was himself, the realization brought no relief. Unable to possess what he desired, he wasted away and died beside the water. And where his body had lain, goes the story, a flower appeared, the narcissus, which bears his name today.

It’s interesting to note that it is not the image itself that proves fatal for our young Narcissus, but his inability to draw his attention away from it, to involve himself in the world, to make real connections with those around him.

In this week’s Notes, we re-examine human connectivity, ruminate on an alternative measure of time and reflect on what it means to be alive in a world with infinite potential for good and evil both. Please enjoy…

And now for your Notes From the End of the Week …

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Final Notes …



If the sum really is greater than the parts, and each new addition to the network a wealth of potential value, well… all the more reason to celebrate our growing Notes community!

Herewith, a selection of our favorite member comments from last week’s Notes. First up, from our meditations on a new measurement of time: Human Years…

And these thoughtful remarks, in response to A Sum Without Limit…

Thanks again to all our Notes members who bring their thoughts and comments to bear on our humble scribbles. We don’t always have time to respond individually, but we do read each and every comment.

If you’re not a member yet, but would like to join our garden party of cheerful skeptics, independent thinkers and irreverent head scratchers, you can have your say on the issues of the day by joining our Notes community right here…

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We’ll see you in the comments section next week. Until then, enjoy your weekend…

…and stay tuned for more Notes From the End of the World…

Cheers,

Joel Bowman