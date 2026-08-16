“The river is a strong brown god—sullen, untamed and intractable.” ~ T.S. Eliot, The Dry Salvages (1941)

Joel Bowman with today’s Note From the End of the World: Buenos Aires, Argentina…



More than a decade and a half has passed since we last visited this awesome bend in the Iguazu River, “sullen, untamed and intractable.”

When we began exploring Argentina, back in 2010, it was still something of an exotic frontier. By then we’d already lived on four continents – Europe, North America, Asia and of course our birth land of Australia – but there was something mysterious, something wild about this End of the World.

Even after all these years, there remains a stubbornly untamed nature about the place, from its concrete jungles to its tropical climes. It’s politics are unpredictable… its markets schizophrenic… its people full of charming contradictions. And its nature, as you can see from the short clip above, is raw and inspiring.

Many cloudfulls have passed over Iguazu’s magnificent falls since we first set wide and younger eyes on them. And in our own life, too, much water has passed beneath the bridge… friends new and dearly departed, stories told and forgotten, and hopefully, a few lessons learned along the way.

No rambling preambles today, dear reader. Only a pithy Note to say “Thanks” for following this journey over the years. Where it leads, we do not know… but it’s a pleasure to share the tales with you along the way. Cheers!

In last week’s Notes, we pondered the accelerating rate of technological advancements and wondered whether, somewhat paradoxically, it make the future more, not less, uncertain. Please enjoy…

And now for your Notes From the End of the Week…

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Final Notes …

It is said that no man can step in the same river twice… but he can read the comments from the week past. Herewith, a few of our favorite member insights from last week’s Notes…

Please do feel free to share these Notes with friends and foe alike.

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As always, thanks again to ALL our Notes members who bring their thoughts and comments to bear on our humble scribbles. We don’t always have time to respond individually, but we do read each and every comment.

If you’re not a member yet, but would like to join our garden party of cheerful skeptics, independent thinkers and irreverent head scratchers, you can have your say on the issues of the day by joining our Notes community right here…

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We’ll see you in the comments section. Until next time, enjoy your weekend…

…and stay tuned for more Notes From the End of the World…

Cheers,

Joel Bowman