Notes from the End of the World
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
The Modern Flâneur
Books
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
To Be, or Not to Be?
[VIDEO] Preparing for a life of value: a blue print
12 hrs ago
•
Joel Bowman
24
Share this post
Notes from the End of the World
To Be, or Not to Be?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
5
50:08
Private Life vs Public Strife
[VIDEO] And a relaxing stroll around Plaza Sicilia...
Aug 24
•
Joel Bowman
36
Share this post
Notes from the End of the World
Private Life vs Public Strife
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
9
1:39
Operation Black Flag
Plus, Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump as unlikely comrades in arms...
Aug 22
•
Joel Bowman
63
Share this post
Notes from the End of the World
Operation Black Flag
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
22
Back at the End of the World
An update from Javier Milei's Libertarian Laboratory...
Aug 19
•
Joel Bowman
55
Share this post
Notes from the End of the World
Back at the End of the World
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
26
The Philosopher and the Physicist
Wells's time machine, Russell's worldly experiment and Einstein's modes of thought...
Aug 17
•
Joel Bowman
33
Share this post
Notes from the End of the World
The Philosopher and the Physicist
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
11
1:30
"State Capitalism"
The government's big knowledge problem and Hayek's familiar road to serfdom...
Aug 15
•
Joel Bowman
67
Share this post
Notes from the End of the World
"State Capitalism"
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
28
Foxes, Morons and Oxymorons
From New Deals to Lab Leaks, Great Societies to Mourning in America and more...
Aug 13
•
Joel Bowman
59
Share this post
Notes from the End of the World
Foxes, Morons and Oxymorons
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
21
Sunset in America
This is the end, beautiful friend, the end...
Aug 10
•
Joel Bowman
34
Share this post
Notes from the End of the World
Sunset in America
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
12
2:13
Repubs Bad, Dems Worse
Pols, polls and the bipartisan plot to drown America in debt...
Aug 8
•
Joel Bowman
69
Share this post
Notes from the End of the World
Repubs Bad, Dems Worse
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
32
The Ignorance of Experts
Trump's Dept. of Energy, a hostile climate for debate and summer in Space City...
Aug 6
•
Joel Bowman
58
Share this post
Notes from the End of the World
The Ignorance of Experts
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
32
America's Richest Man
[VIDEO] Plus, the view from the Top of the Rock, Trump vs. Powell, Sydney Sweeney's great jeans and plenty more...
Aug 3
•
Joel Bowman
53
Share this post
Notes from the End of the World
America's Richest Man
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
18
1:53
Powell Holds the Line
The high stakes standoff between the Fed Chair and US President is exhilarating...
Aug 1
•
Joel Bowman
45
Share this post
Notes from the End of the World
Powell Holds the Line
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
7
© 2025 Joel Bowman
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts