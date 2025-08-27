Notes from the End of the World

Notes from the End of the World

To Be, or Not to Be?
[VIDEO] Preparing for a life of value: a blue print
  
Joel Bowman
5
50:08
Private Life vs Public Strife
[VIDEO] And a relaxing stroll around Plaza Sicilia...
  
Joel Bowman
9
1:39
Operation Black Flag
Plus, Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump as unlikely comrades in arms...
  
Joel Bowman
22
Back at the End of the World
An update from Javier Milei's Libertarian Laboratory...
  
Joel Bowman
26
The Philosopher and the Physicist
Wells's time machine, Russell's worldly experiment and Einstein's modes of thought...
  
Joel Bowman
11
1:30
"State Capitalism"
The government's big knowledge problem and Hayek's familiar road to serfdom...
  
Joel Bowman
28
Foxes, Morons and Oxymorons
From New Deals to Lab Leaks, Great Societies to Mourning in America and more...
  
Joel Bowman
21
Sunset in America
This is the end, beautiful friend, the end...
  
Joel Bowman
12
2:13
Repubs Bad, Dems Worse
Pols, polls and the bipartisan plot to drown America in debt...
  
Joel Bowman
32
The Ignorance of Experts
Trump's Dept. of Energy, a hostile climate for debate and summer in Space City...
  
Joel Bowman
32
America's Richest Man
[VIDEO] Plus, the view from the Top of the Rock, Trump vs. Powell, Sydney Sweeney's great jeans and plenty more...
  
Joel Bowman
18
1:53
Powell Holds the Line
The high stakes standoff between the Fed Chair and US President is exhilarating...
  
Joel Bowman
7
