“If you have a garden and a library, you have everything you need.” ~ Cicero

Joel Bowman with today’s Note From the End of the World: Buenos Aires…



A dear reader writes:

Joel, I guess I grew up in a fantasy world. I never realized May Day was a communist holiday celebration. As a kid I danced around the Maypole at school, and after school hung the little paper baskets (we made in school) filled with candy on my neighbors doors, and the elderly woman ran after us till they caught us and gave us a kiss. I thought it was a day of love, kindness and a kid's happiness. The billionaire's can keep their F'n money, I'll keep my memories of Mayday.

That’s the spirit, dear readers! Surely there’s more to this life than other people’s money, no?

A garden, a library… what else does one need, really?

Speaking of which, here’s something thoughtful readers may find important… fundamental… foundational… dare we even say, essential…

Starting this Tuesday, May 5, our friends at Classical Wisdom will be hosting their annual Essential Greeks 10-part video course, covering the greatest thinkers from the ancient world.

All hosted by your dashing editor (or at least, a younger version of him…)

Enrollment is now open. Secure a place today and begin the journey into the Essential Greeks. Best of all, if you enroll here today, you’ll get an additional $20 off.

Enroll Today... Get 10% Off!

We’ll see you for class on Tuesday!

Meanwhile, be sure to catch up on our Notes from this past week, in which we mused on the nature of political violence, considered Tolstoy’s ideas of history and dusted off the raised fist emojis for May Day. All that and more, below…

And now for your Notes From the End of the Week…

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Final Notes…

As always, a huge thank you to our dear members, whose generous dues keep these Notes coming to your inbox. Here’s what a few happy members have to say about their subscriptions:

If you’d like to join our ranks and help spread the word of Free Markets, Free Minds and Free People, kindly consider becoming a Notes member, today.

And as always, stay tuned for more Notes From the End of the World…

Cheers,

Joel Bowman